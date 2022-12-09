Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the quarter. Hormel Foods makes up 0.9% of White Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5,067.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,778,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744,430 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 120.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.6 %

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 9,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,136. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $42.71 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.16.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 56.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HRL. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

