Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 1,000 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,000 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.32 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 237,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Hudson Global Trading Down 3.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ HSON traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $24.20. 15,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,297. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.46. Hudson Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on HSON. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company.
Institutional Trading of Hudson Global
About Hudson Global
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hudson Global (HSON)
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.