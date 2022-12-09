Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein Acquires 1,000 Shares

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 1,000 shares of Hudson Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.32 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 237,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,019,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hudson Global Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HSON traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $24.20. 15,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,297. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.99 and a 200 day moving average of $32.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.54 million, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.46. Hudson Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

Get Hudson Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on HSON. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudson Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Hudson Global

About Hudson Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSON. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Hudson Global by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hudson Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC increased its position in Hudson Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 46,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Hudson Global by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Hudson Global by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.