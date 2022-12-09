Humanscape Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $9.80 Million (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 9th. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $9.80 million and approximately $790,366.40 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for $0.0871 or 0.00000509 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico.

Humanscape Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

