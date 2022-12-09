i-nexus Global (LON:INX) Trading Up 1.2%

i-nexus Global plc (LON:INX – Get Rating) shares were up 1.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.29 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.29 ($0.04). Approximately 22,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 213,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.25 ($0.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3.97. The company has a market capitalization of £938,911.00 and a PE ratio of -1.20.

i-nexus Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of enterprise cloud-based software on a software-as-a-service (SaaS) basis in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides Strategy Execution management platform, a cloud-based enterprise-ready software, which empowers executives and professionals with a suite of tools for strategic planning, portfolio execution, and performance tracking.

