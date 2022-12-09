iExec RLC Achieves Market Cap of $91.08 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $91.08 million and $19.04 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $1.12 or 0.00006561 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010843 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035955 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00046495 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005707 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020939 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00240226 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.09672811 USD and is up 6.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $10,122,968.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the exchanges listed above.

