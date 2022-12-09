iExec RLC (RLC) Price Up 1.6% Over Last Week

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 9th. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00006500 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $90.35 million and $21.08 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010846 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005828 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00035906 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00046121 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005728 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00020940 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00239231 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003688 BTC.

About iExec RLC

RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

