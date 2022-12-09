Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Acquired by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. CNB Bank raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.31.

NYSE ITW traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $221.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,320. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.52 and a 52-week high of $249.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 80.65%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

