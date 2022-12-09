Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.4% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the first quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 6,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.31.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE ITW traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.23. 6,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,320. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.24.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.



