Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA) Insider Patrick Mutz Sells 685,190 Shares

Image Resources NL (ASX:IMA – Get Rating) insider Patrick Mutz sold 685,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.27 ($0.18), for a total value of A$182,945.73 ($122,782.37).

Patrick Mutz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Patrick Mutz 1,485,333 shares of Image Resources stock.

Image Resources Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Image Resources Company Profile

Image Resources NL operates as a mineral sands mining company in Western Australia. The company holds 100% interests in the Boonanarring and Atlas Mineral Sands Project, which are in North Perth Basin in Western Australia. It also holds 100% interests in the Hyperion and Helene projects located to the north of Atlas; the Bidaminna project located to the north of Perth; two gold tenements and King Gold prospect Farmin tenement located southeast of Kalgoorlie; and the McCalls and Mindarra Springs projects located to the north of Perth.

