iMedia Brands, Inc. (IMBIL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBIL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5313 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

iMedia Brands Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of IMBIL stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. iMedia Brands has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $24.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97.

