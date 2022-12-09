Immutable X Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 9th. Immutable X has a total market cap of $250.94 million and approximately $8.74 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00002563 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Immutable X has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Immutable X

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com.

Buying and Selling Immutable X

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Immutable X using one of the exchanges listed above.

