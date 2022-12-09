IMV (TSE:IMV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.32

Shares of IMV Inc. (TSE:IMV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 25300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$13.00 price target on shares of IMV in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,231.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.73.

IMV ( TSE:IMV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.18) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$0.15 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IMV Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. The company develops a portfolio of therapies based on DPX its immune-educating technology platform for treatment of solid and hematological cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes maveropepimut-S, a DPX-based immunotherapy that targets survivin-expressing cells that is Phase II clinical trials for diffuse large B cell lymphoma; ovarian cancer; and bladder, liver, and microsatellite instability high tumors, as well as in Phase I clinical trial for breast cancer.

