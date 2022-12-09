Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.07-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IRT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.28.

Shares of IRT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.92. The company had a trading volume of 37,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,284. Independence Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day moving average of $19.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.80%.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of Independence Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 38.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

