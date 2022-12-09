IndiGG (INDI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $236,163.00

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 57.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. In the last week, IndiGG has traded 28.5% higher against the dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for about $0.0885 or 0.00000516 BTC on exchanges. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $236,163.00 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About IndiGG

IndiGG’s genesis date was March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IndiGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

