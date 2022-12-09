Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) Holdings Lowered by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC reduced its stake in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 268,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 110,519 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Innodata were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Innodata by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Innodata by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innodata by 4.9% during the second quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 60,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Innodata by 0.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,018,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Innodata Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:INOD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.05. 7,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Innodata Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innodata Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innodata in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers AI-enabled software platforms and managed services to companies that require data for training AI and machine learning (ML) algorithms, and AI digital transformation solutions to help companies apply AI/ML for problems relating to analyzing and deriving insights from documents.

