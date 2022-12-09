Insider Buying: Ensurance Limited (ASX:ENA) Insider Purchases A$19,521.68 in Stock

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2022

Ensurance Limited (ASX:ENAGet Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz purchased 86,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,521.68 ($13,101.80).

Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 6th, Anthony (Tony) Leibowitz bought 240,589 shares of Ensurance stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of A$56,057.24 ($37,622.31).

Ensurance Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

About Ensurance

(Get Rating)

Ensurance Limited provides customized insurance solutions in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company offers contractors-all risk, contractors-plant and equipment, home build, combined liability, engineering inspection, construction, cyber, and terrorism and sabotage insurance products. Ensurance Limited is based in Bondi Junction, Australia.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Ensurance (ASX:ENA)

Receive News & Ratings for Ensurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.