Insider Buying: Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Director Purchases $929,178.08 in Stock

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Rating) Director Nicholas Jason Singer purchased 283,286 shares of Eterna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.28 per share, with a total value of $929,178.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 266,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,181.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Eterna Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %
ERNA stock opened at $4.90 on Friday. Eterna Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.73 and a 1 year high of $127.60.
About Eterna Therapeutics
