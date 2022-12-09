Insider Buying: Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX:GL1) Insider Acquires A$20,976.75 in Stock

Global Lithium Resources Limited (ASX:GL1 – Get Rating) insider Greg Lilleyman acquired 9,323 shares of Global Lithium Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$2.25 ($1.51) per share, with a total value of A$20,976.75 ($14,078.36).

The company has a current ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Global Lithium Resources Limited operates as a lithium exploration company in Australia. The company holds 100% interest in the Marble Bar Lithium project comprising 7 exploration licence located in the Pilbara, Western Australia. It also holds 80% interest in the exploration and future mining rights to lithium and lithium associated comineral rights in the Manna Lithium Project consisting of 2 exploration licences located in Goldfields, Western Australia.

