Insider Buying: Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) Director Purchases 31,514 Shares of Stock

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) Director Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 31,514 shares of Lazydays stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $425,123.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,633,518 shares in the company, valued at $49,016,157.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 182,461 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $2,454,100.45.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 7,769 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $105,192.26.

On Monday, November 7th, Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 9,744 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $130,472.16.

Lazydays Price Performance

Lazydays stock remained flat at $13.93 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 126,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,263. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.69. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $22.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lazydays ( NASDAQ:LAZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). Lazydays had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The firm had revenue of $333.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.70 million. Research analysts expect that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lazydays from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Lazydays

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lazydays by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazydays by 53.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,074,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 375,485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lazydays by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 141,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lazydays by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 469,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lazydays by 11.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

