Insider Buying: New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Director Buys $51,180.00 in Stock

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) Director Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Marshall Lux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 30th, Marshall Lux acquired 6,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.63 per share, with a total value of $51,780.00.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $13.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NYCB. Compass Point lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 106.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

