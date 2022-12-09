Insider Buying: Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Major Shareholder Buys $80,123.04 in Stock

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) major shareholder South Cone Investments Limited bought 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $80,123.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,584,293 shares in the company, valued at $53,727,830.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

South Cone Investments Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 600 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.94 per share, with a total value of $4,764.00.

On Monday, December 5th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 12,195 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $97,194.15.

On Wednesday, November 30th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 8,000 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.93 per share, with a total value of $63,440.00.

On Monday, November 28th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 3,720 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.95 per share, with a total value of $29,574.00.

On Friday, November 25th, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 800 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $6,272.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, South Cone Investments Limited purchased 3,396 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.84 per share, with a total value of $26,624.64.

On Monday, November 21st, South Cone Investments Limited bought 3,200 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $25,184.00.

On Friday, November 18th, South Cone Investments Limited bought 13,300 shares of Rani Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.49 per share, with a total value of $99,617.00.

RANI opened at $8.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.50. Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a current ratio of 14.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Crossvault Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

