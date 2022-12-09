Insider Buying: Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) Major Shareholder Purchases $13,023.20 in Stock

Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) major shareholder Jeffrey E. Eberwein purchased 16,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $13,023.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,875,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,547.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Superior Drilling Products Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 million, a P/E ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.13. Superior Drilling Products, Inc. has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Superior Drilling Products

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Superior Drilling Products stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Superior Drilling Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products Company Profile

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.