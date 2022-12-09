Insider Buying: System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Major Shareholder Buys 2,146 Shares of Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) major shareholder Lone Star Friends Trust bought 2,146 shares of System1 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $10,408.10. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,731,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,797,401.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lone Star Friends Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 29th, Lone Star Friends Trust bought 20,273 shares of System1 stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,378.65.

On Friday, November 25th, Lone Star Friends Trust bought 5,000 shares of System1 stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,050.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Lone Star Friends Trust bought 27,660 shares of System1 stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $138,300.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Lone Star Friends Trust bought 9,258 shares of System1 stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $46,197.42.

On Monday, November 14th, Lone Star Friends Trust purchased 9,200 shares of System1 stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $39,836.00.

System1 stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 21,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,713. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. System1, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

System1 ( NYSE:SST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $201.18 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that System1, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered System1 from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark dropped their price target on System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on System1 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on System1 from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in System1 in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in System1 in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in System1 in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in System1 in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in System1 in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 72.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

