Insider Selling: BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) CEO Sells $155,970.00 in Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.98, for a total transaction of $155,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,421,667.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Jean Jacques Bienaime also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.55, for a total transaction of $129,825.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 4,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $359,560.00.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $104.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $106.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.55, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.36.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:BMRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 30.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,752,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,310,000 after acquiring an additional 882,446 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 302.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 595,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,472,000 after acquiring an additional 447,529 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 790.9% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 476,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,775,000 after acquiring an additional 423,444 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth $33,411,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 300.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,550,000 after acquiring an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

