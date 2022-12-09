Insider Selling: Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,760,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,037,324.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Monday, November 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $295,200.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $295,800.00.

Cytek Biosciences stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.28. The stock had a trading volume of 479,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 793,195. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,126.00 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.88. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.38 and a 52 week high of $19.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 555.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 70,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 44.3% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 12.4% during the second quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 477,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 52,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 34.3% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 74,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,082 shares in the last quarter. 43.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTKB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

