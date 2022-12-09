Insider Selling: IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Sells $28,550.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $28,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,154.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

IRadimed Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $357.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28. IRadimed Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $55.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRadimed

IRadimed Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 725,877 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,636,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 382,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 351,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after buying an additional 52,041 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of IRadimed by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IRadimed by 73.3% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 224,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 94,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

