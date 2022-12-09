Insider Selling: IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) Director Sells $28,550.00 in Stock

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) Director Anthony Vuoto sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $28,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,154.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
IRadimed Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $28.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $357.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28. IRadimed Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $55.92.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on IRadimed in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
IRadimed Company Profile
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.
