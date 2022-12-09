Insider Selling: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Sells $18,043.30 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $18,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,764.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Karyopharm Therapeutics Price Performance
KPTI stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $14.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Karyopharm Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Karyopharm Therapeutics
Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.