Insider Selling: Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Sells $18,043.30 in Stock

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.17, for a total transaction of $18,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,166,764.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

KPTI stock opened at $4.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $14.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on KPTI shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.13.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

