Insider Selling: ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Sells 460 Shares of Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 460 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $14,641.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,353,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ShotSpotter Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SSTI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.83. The company had a trading volume of 31,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,221. The company has a market capitalization of $424.79 million, a PE ratio of 109.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $39.28.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ShotSpotter by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ShotSpotter during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SSTI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised ShotSpotter from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised ShotSpotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

