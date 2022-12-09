Insider Selling: ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Sells 460 Shares of Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 460 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $14,641.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,353,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
ShotSpotter Trading Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ SSTI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.83. The company had a trading volume of 31,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,221. The company has a market capitalization of $424.79 million, a PE ratio of 109.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $39.28.
ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently weighed in on SSTI shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on ShotSpotter from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. TheStreet raised ShotSpotter from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised ShotSpotter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.
About ShotSpotter
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.
