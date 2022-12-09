Insider Selling: Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY) Major Shareholder Sells $56,662.24 in Stock

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 354,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.16, for a total transaction of $56,662.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,501,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,195.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 115,754 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.18, for a total transaction of $20,835.72.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 83,730 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total transaction of $15,908.70.

On Monday, November 28th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 304,725 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $60,945.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 406,141 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total transaction of $81,228.20.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 128,567 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total transaction of $26,999.07.

On Monday, November 21st, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 85,904 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total transaction of $19,757.92.

On Thursday, November 17th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 107,064 shares of Starry Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $25,695.36.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 212,648 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.29, for a total transaction of $61,667.92.

On Monday, October 10th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 146,096 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $146,096.00.

On Friday, October 7th, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 48,109 shares of Starry Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $48,590.09.

Shares of STRY opened at $0.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83. Starry Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.10 and a 12-month high of $10.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STRY shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Starry Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Starry Group from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Starry Group to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Starry Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Starry Group during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starry Group during the first quarter worth about $43,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Starry Group during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Starry Group during the first quarter worth about $94,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.

