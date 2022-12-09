Insider Selling: TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) CEO Sells 9,111 Shares of Stock

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) CEO Garry E. Menzel sold 9,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $11,662.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,557.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

TCR2 Therapeutics Price Performance

TCRR traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.14. 454,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,255. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $5.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCR2 Therapeutics

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tang Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after purchasing an additional 131,171 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 61.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,442,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 550,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 7.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,433,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 99,066 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing novel T cell receptor (TCR) therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.