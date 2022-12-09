Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CEO Sells 29,412 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 29,412 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $5,106,805.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Peter P. Gassner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, December 7th, Peter P. Gassner sold 49,674 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $8,201,177.40.

On Monday, December 5th, Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $172.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,906. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $272.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $172.43 and a 200 day moving average of $187.11. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.27, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,481,000 after acquiring an additional 25,702 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $816,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.33.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.