Insider Selling: Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) CEO Sells 49,674 Shares of Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) CEO Peter P. Gassner sold 49,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total value of $8,201,177.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Friday, December 9th, Peter P. Gassner sold 29,412 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total value of $5,106,805.56.

On Monday, December 5th, Peter P. Gassner sold 58,333 shares of Veeva Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $9,848,360.39.

VEEV stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.17. 1,218,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,906. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.11. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $272.00. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Veeva Systems to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Cowen started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 11,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

