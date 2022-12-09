Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.40-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

IPAR stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,983. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $108.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.19.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 62.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IPAR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.67.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $995,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $746,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inter Parfums

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 101.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.