InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IDCC. StockNews.com began coverage on InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.
InterDigital Stock Performance
Shares of IDCC opened at $48.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.14. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $40.23 and a 52-week high of $73.97.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 21.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,423 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 309.6% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.6% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 118,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
InterDigital Company Profile
InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.
