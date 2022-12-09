Intrust Bank NA Buys 516 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239,151 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 180.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,254,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736,149 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $483,831,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in American Tower by 43.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,201,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,086 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 23.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,329,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,384,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 0.5 %

AMT opened at $212.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $178.17 and a 12 month high of $294.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at American Tower

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.40.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

