Intrust Bank NA Decreases Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,309 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Target were worth $1,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Target by 3,559.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,529 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 22,886 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $1,148,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $3,252,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter worth $35,308,000. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 3.3% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,486 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Stock Up 0.3 %

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.25.

TGT opened at $154.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.