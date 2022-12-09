Intrust Bank NA Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Intrust Bank NA grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,778 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABT opened at $106.92 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.94 and a 200-day moving average of $105.84.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

