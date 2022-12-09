Intrust Bank NA Sells 143 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 1.5% of Intrust Bank NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $10,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,598 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,237,000 after acquiring an additional 925,010 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after buying an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,315,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,587,676,000 after buying an additional 562,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after buying an additional 347,177 shares in the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total value of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total value of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.10.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $241.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.52. The company has a market capitalization of $68.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.69.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.57 EPS. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

