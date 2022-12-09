Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,891 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EW. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 41,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the period. Alley Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 9,135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on EW. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,085.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 87,800 shares of company stock worth $7,032,499 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EW stock opened at $72.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.60.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

