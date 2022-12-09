Intrust Bank NA Sells 364 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Intrust Bank NA lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,925 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $639,551,000 after buying an additional 2,816,843 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 2,518,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,864,818 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,886,157,000 after buying an additional 1,422,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 383.5% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,052,000 after buying an additional 1,318,211 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $213.03 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $130.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.13.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In other Union Pacific news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

