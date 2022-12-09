Intrust Bank NA Trims Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Intrust Bank NA cut its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 695,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,188 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 5.9% of Intrust Bank NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.15.

