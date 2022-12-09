Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT) Trading 0.3% Higher

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSMT – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.11 and last traded at $23.09. 19,417 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 11,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.03.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.79.

