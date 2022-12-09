Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 298,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,612 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $84,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after buying an additional 863,200 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,555,000 after buying an additional 7,548 shares during the last quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 491.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Finally, Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $283.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.52. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $404.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

