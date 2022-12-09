Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Purchased by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 185.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,768 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invitae were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Invitae by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 42.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 5.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Invitae by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Invitae to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Invitae to $2.80 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Invitae from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.04.

Invitae Stock Up 0.8 %

NVTA opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.85. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $133.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.80 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 39.04% and a negative net margin of 617.65%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Invitae



Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

