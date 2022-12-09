Ipsen’s (IPSEY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IPSEY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ipsen from €84.00 ($88.42) to €86.00 ($90.53) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. Societe Generale increased their price objective on shares of Ipsen from €139.00 ($146.32) to €142.00 ($149.47) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Ipsen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a €110.00 ($115.79) price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ipsen from C$91.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ipsen has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.22.

Ipsen Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IPSEY opened at $28.93 on Tuesday. Ipsen has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $32.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.62.

Ipsen Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics; NutropinAq for growth failure in children due to growth hormone (GH) deficiency, turner syndrome, chronic renal failure, and GH deficiency in adults; and Increlex for growth failure in children and adolescents.

