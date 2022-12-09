iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.99.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IQ. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $6.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of iQIYI from $3.90 to $2.60 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $4.00 to $2.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iQIYI

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of iQIYI by 105.7% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 129,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iQIYI by 31.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,287,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 550,501 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iQIYI by 23.9% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 232,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 44,853 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in iQIYI by 52.7% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 57,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 19,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 173,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

iQIYI Stock Performance

iQIYI Company Profile

NASDAQ IQ opened at $3.65 on Friday. iQIYI has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43.

(Get Rating)

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.