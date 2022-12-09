iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research raised iRhythm Technologies from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $175.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $158.36.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $99.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.41. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $87.77 and a 1-year high of $169.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $103.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.43 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 39.31% and a negative net margin of 33.79%. Equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other iRhythm Technologies news, CEO Quentin S. Blackford sold 12,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,554,357.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,927,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $367,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,264.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,447 in the last quarter. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iRhythm Technologies

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,648,000 after buying an additional 26,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,205,000 after buying an additional 30,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,481,000 after buying an additional 76,573 shares during the last quarter. LTS One Management LP raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. LTS One Management LP now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,746,000 after acquiring an additional 515,000 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,411,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,237,000 after acquiring an additional 534,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

