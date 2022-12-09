iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Wilshire Advisors LLC

Wilshire Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 11.1% of Wilshire Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wilshire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $21,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STIP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,784 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,228,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,990,000 after acquiring an additional 825,212 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 142.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,398,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,836,000 after acquiring an additional 820,495 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,382,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.54. The company had a trading volume of 5,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,296. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $106.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.11 and a 200 day moving average of $99.62.

