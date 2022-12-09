iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:EMIF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:EMIF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.12 and last traded at $21.12. Approximately 2,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 4,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.