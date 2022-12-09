iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Goodwin Investment Advisory

Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $67.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.05. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $80.85.

